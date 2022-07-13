Prime Day deal slashes 4K Amazon Fire TV from $470 to just $100

With new TV prices typically sky-high, grabbing a new box for your wall can be intimidating. Luckily, this Prime Day has seen a few telly deals, but perhaps none quite as good as this one. Amazon’s own Fire TV (an actual TV, not one of the streaming sticks) has been reduced by 79%.

That means you can grab a 4K UHD TV for just $100 – a whole 79%/$370 off the regular price of $470. The deal is available on the 4-series TV, the more expensive of Amazon’s models. It’s a shame that only the 55-inch telly is at this bargain price this Prime Day, and not the 43-inch or 55-inch options, but at this price we can’t complain!

It’s important to note that this particular Prime Day deal is a Lightning Deal. This means it comes with a waitlist. When shoppers add the telly to their baskets, they’ll have 15 minutes to checkout before their spot is handed to the next on the list. At the time of writing, there are still spots on the waitlist. When the waitlist is full, Amazon won’t let you join. Even when it’s full, it’s worth keeping an eye on the page all day, however, as spots may open up if shoppers don’t purchase a unit. The deal lasts all day, or until Amazon sells out.

With the 4-series Amazon Fire TV, you’ll be getting a 4K UHD telly. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, so you’ll get support for most formats. Pioneer actually manufactures the display, so you’re getting the brand’s reputation for displays. Expect a decent picture, but there are better 4K TVs on the market. At such a low price, Amazon’s offering certainly wins on bang for buck.

The remote has Alexa built-in, so you’ll be able to quickly access the smart assistant. It’s similar to the Fire TV Stick remote, but with some extra shortcut buttons for popular streaming services. The software is also similar to that of the streaming sticks, so should feel fairly familiar.