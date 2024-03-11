Oura’s smart ring is finally available to buy from Amazon in the US

Smart rings are hot stuff now in the world of fitness trackers. Samsung just announced one, the rumour mill reckons Apple will, and Oura has been on the scene for a while. In fact, I’m a big fan of the Oura ring. And there’s good news! You can now buy the smart health-tracking ring through Amazon in the US, rather than ordering through Oura.

As of 7 March, Oura officially sells its smart ring on Amazon. The brand has a swish looking store page on the retail giant, and stocks all the sizes and finishes on offer. Some finishes, such as titanium, will set you back more, with a more premium spec available as well. But, the ring starts at the same $299 base price. Cheekily, the ring sizing kit is $10 on Amazon, while usually free from Oura. But you can buy replacement chargers now, which is handy.

Why does this even matter? Amazon is the top destination for most shoppers, so stocking this smart ring there is an obvious choice. It was previously only available from Oura directly or in Best Buy, so this gives shoppers more options. You can also take advantage of fast and free delivery if you’ve got Prime, which is another nice touch for your new smart ring.

The Oura ring can measure blood flow, your ECG, breathing rate, and sleep. That’s alongside activities and movement data. All of this gets combined into different scores, so you can easily monitor your activity and health.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home