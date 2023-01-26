OnePlus to reveal debut tablet in February, dubbed the OnePlus Pad

While the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone will make its way to all other markets at the brand’s event on 7 February, it won’t be the only star of the show. Rather unexpectedly, we’ll also see the launch of a brand-new device. It’s a tablet, dubbed the OnePlus Pad, looking set to enter the Android tablet market as a solid mid-ranger.

Confirmed to TechRadar by OnePlus, the brand’s debut tablet is, in fact, real, and is coming on 7 February. From the images OnePlus shared, you can see that the tablet boasts an aluminium body with slightly rounded corners. The colour shown off is Halo Green, which is certainly a brighter option – much like the OnePlus Nord.

You can also see a single-lens camera poking out the rear of the OnePlus Pad. It doesn’t look like this particular camera is in collaboration with Hasselblad, but its central positioning is a rather nice touch. On the front, there’s also a selfie-snapper built into the bezel rather than as a cut-out in the display.

There currently aren’t any further details around the OnePlus Pad. It’s unclear what display will be used, or any of the processors inside. We’d expect a Snapdragon chipset, although not one of the flagship processors. There’s no word on price, either – though we’d expect this to come in at the middle of the market. Thankfully, there’s not long to wait until all is revealed.