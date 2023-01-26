OnePlus to reveal debut tablet in February, dubbed the OnePlus Pad
Tappy days
While the flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone will make its way to all other markets at the brand’s event on 7 February, it won’t be the only star of the show. Rather unexpectedly, we’ll also see the launch of a brand-new device. It’s a tablet, dubbed the OnePlus Pad, looking set to enter the Android tablet market as a solid mid-ranger.
Confirmed to TechRadar by OnePlus, the brand’s debut tablet is, in fact, real, and is coming on 7 February. From the images OnePlus shared, you can see that the tablet boasts an aluminium body with slightly rounded corners. The colour shown off is Halo Green, which is certainly a brighter option – much like the OnePlus Nord.
You can also see a single-lens camera poking out the rear of the OnePlus Pad. It doesn’t look like this particular camera is in collaboration with Hasselblad, but its central positioning is a rather nice touch. On the front, there’s also a selfie-snapper built into the bezel rather than as a cut-out in the display.
There currently aren’t any further details around the OnePlus Pad. It’s unclear what display will be used, or any of the processors inside. We’d expect a Snapdragon chipset, although not one of the flagship processors. There’s no word on price, either – though we’d expect this to come in at the middle of the market. Thankfully, there’s not long to wait until all is revealed.