OnePlus to hold launch event on 7 February for OnePlus 11

The year is almost over so, if you’re anything like us, you’ve already started frantically circling dates on the 2023 calendar for tech events. You’ve got another to circle. OnePlus has confirmed it is holding its Cloud 11 launch event on 7 February. It’ll be one of the first launch events of the year, releasing one of 2023’s first new smartphones. How exciting!

OnePlus’ upcoming event will take place on 7 February in New Delhi. The brand will most likely stream the event on its website as well, so you can watch along from home. And, of course, we’ll bring you all the latest as it happens. At the event, we’ll see the new OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and some other announcements kept under wrap for now.

There are a few rumours circling around the OnePlus 11, which we’ve rounded up. We expect a bump in storage, a 2+2 rear camera system inside a rather large circular bump, and new colours. OnePlus has already confirmed it will pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. And today, the brand teased it will bring back the alert slider (which will definitely please fans after it was binned off), and a Hasselblad camera system.

Besides what’s been confirmed already, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming smartphone. Knowing OnePlus, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see a few more teasers in the coming months. And February is only around the corner.