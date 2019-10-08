OnePlus 8 preview: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 8? Are we serious with this?
We are! It's true: the OnePlus 7T has been officially announced (and reviewed here), but is not yet released as of this writing. But given the company's aggressive half-year release schedule, it's no surprise that the rumour mill is already giving us hints of the next big thing.
Early concept renders from a reliable leaker have popped up, and they offer a strong look at what could be launching in 2020. Here's what we know (and have guessed) so far, and check back often as we'll be adding every meaningful leak and rumour in the months ahead.
(Concept renders via OnLeaks/CashKaro)
When will the OnePlus 8 be out?
May has been OnePlus' release window for its main numbered handsets the last couple years, so that's what we're expecting again in 2020. It's a reasonable guess.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T looks to ship in October, which is only five months after the OnePlus 7, so maybe OnePlus will move up earlier in spring. Still, we wouldn't expect OnePlus to try to launch its phones alongside Samsung and others in late winter/early spring.
May 2020 or sometime near sounds right to us.
How much will the OnePlus 8 cost?
We don't even have a final UK price on the OnePlus 7T as of this writing, so of course, we don't have any good hints for the OnePlus 8 as of now.
Based on U.S. pricing ($599) for the OnePlus 7T, however, it seems like OnePlus is nudging the price point higher again. Given that, we wouldn't be surprised to see the OnePlus 8 arrive near the £599 point. We shall see.
OnePlus phones certainly aren't getting cheaper.
What will the OnePlus 8 look like?
OnLeaks has leaked phones from pretty much every maker, sometimes many months ahead of release. The iPhone 11 Pro's three-eyed monster camera array? Yeah, he shared that about eight months early.
Given his track record, we're willing to believe these concept renders he's shared via CashKaro. They show a OnePlus 8 design that skips the current waterdrop notch in favor of a tiny camera cutout in the upper left corner. It also shows a curved display, which we haven't seen on the core OnePlus models in the past.
The back here looks pretty similar to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the vertically stacked triple-camera setup and an otherwise understated approach.
We could see slight variations on this theme, but even this early, OnLeaks usually has the core details in hand. We believe it.
What about the OnePlus 8's screen?
The OnLeaks/CashKaro leak suggests a screen that comes in around 6.5in. The OnePlus 7T has a 6.55in display, so it could well be identically sized.
We certainly expect to see the 90Hz display tech carried over from the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro, as it would be hugely disappointing to implement that kind of advancement and then take it away. Resolution-wise, we also anticipate another 1080p OLED panel on the standard OnePlus 8.
Big, beautiful, and 90Hz? Sounds great to us.
How much power will the OnePlus 8 pack?
Apple's A13 Bionic chip is the fastest on the smartphone market today, just like the A12 before it. Is it really a stretch to assume the same for the A14 in 2020?
There hasn't been a lot of speculation here yet, but we're curious to see how much further advancement Apple can muster up for next year's iPhones. A recent report suggests that Huawei's Kirin 1000 chip in next year's Mate 40 Pro could use a 5nm production process to pack in loads more transistors (and thus more processing power) – will the A14 do the same?
We're expecting big things from the A14, for sure.
What kind of cameras will the OnePlus 8 have?
The OnLeaks/CashKaro renders show three on the back and one on the front. We don't have specs on any of those, but that matches the OnePlus 7T in terms of count.
OnePlus typically has incremental enhancements each year, yet they're still usually a step back from pricier full-blooded flagships. For the money, however, the OnePlus 7T is strong – and definitely a step up from the standard OnePlus 7. Let's hope for another solid improvement for the OnePlus 8.
Fingers crossed that OnePlus delivers a great camera experience in 2020.
Is there anything else I should know about the OnePlus 8?
The OnePlus 7T is rumoured to have a 5G version after only the OnePlus 7 Pro (not the standard OnePlus 7) offered a 5G edition. Six months from now, 5G is sure to be even more of an expectation.
We certainly expect that the OnePlus 8 will have 5G support, whether baked into the standard edition or in a separate version, but we haven't heard anything at this point.
Interestingly, however, the OnLeaks/CashKaro report suggests that OnePlus will finally embrace wireless charging with the OnePlus 8. That's been one of the rare perks missing from the OnePlus line compared to pricier flagships, and it's honestly not something we've expected to see. As the tech has flourished, maybe it's become cheaper to integrate. Or maybe OnePlus doesn't mind inching further away from "budget flagship" status.
We're counting on 5G inclusion, at least for one model of the OnePlus 8, although wireless charging still sounds a bit dubious to us. We'll see how further rumours and leaks shape up in the months ahead. Stay tuned!