OnePlus 8 preview: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 8? Are we serious with this?

We are! It's true: the OnePlus 7T has been officially announced (and reviewed here), but is not yet released as of this writing. But given the company's aggressive half-year release schedule, it's no surprise that the rumour mill is already giving us hints of the next big thing.

Early concept renders from a reliable leaker have popped up, and they offer a strong look at what could be launching in 2020. Here's what we know (and have guessed) so far, and check back often as we'll be adding every meaningful leak and rumour in the months ahead.

(Concept renders via OnLeaks/CashKaro)