OnePlus 7T preview: Everything we know so far

It feels like we just got the OnePlus 7 Pro (shown) and OnePlus 7. Oh right, we did. But given the company's half-year lifecycle for phones, the rumour mill can't stop churning for long.

As you might expect, we're already hearing chatter about a OnePlus 7T, although it's not yet clear whether we'll see both the standard and Pro models get an update this time around.

What should you expect from the half-year revision? Here's what we've heard so far.