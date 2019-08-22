OnePlus 7T preview: Everything we know so far

It feels like we just got the OnePlus 7 Pro (shown) and OnePlus 7. Oh right, we did. But given the company's half-year lifecycle for phones, the rumour mill can't stop churning for long.
As you might expect, we're already hearing chatter about a OnePlus 7T, although it's not yet clear whether we'll see both the standard and Pro models get an update this time around.
What should you expect from the half-year revision? Here's what we've heard so far.
When will the OnePlus 7T be out?
We saw the OnePlus 6T in October last year, and rumours suggest another October launch for the OnePlus 7T. No big surprises there.
Leaker Max J. from AllAboutSamsung suggests that OnePlus will pull out a launch in India on 26 September before a 10 October launch in Europe and the United States, with an on-sale date of 15 October.
We're skeptical of the idea of putting two weeks between an Indian and international launch event, because… well, what's the point? Anything shown at the Indian event would be on the internet immediately.
OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a smart TV on September, so perhaps the company will tease something at that event. Otherwise, we expect that any launch events for the OnePlus 7T will happen more or less simultaneously around the world.
(OnePlus 7 shown)
October sounds spot-on to us.
How much will the OnePlus 7T cost?
We haven't heard any solid rumours about the OnePlus 7T's price just yet, but if we had to guess, it shouldn't vary much – if at all – from the OnePlus 7.
The standard OnePlus 7 starts at £499 while the Pro weighs in at £649+, and both of those prices sound ideal barring some kind of significant enhancements. We'll have to wait and see on that front; more rumours and leaks are sure to come closer to the launch.
We don't expect any big price moves, given the quick turnaround in timeframe and likely modest feature enhancements.
What will the OnePlus 7T look like?
If we had to guess, the OnePlus 7T Pro probably won't change much from the 7 Pro. It could stand to be thinner, but ultimately, we're very pleased with the all-screen look.
The standard OnePlus 7, on the other hand, was a bit boring by comparison, given that it was essentially a cut-and-paste job from the OnePlus 6T. We wouldn't mind seeing OnePlus spice things up a bit, whether via a pop-up camera like the 7 Pro or maybe a hole-punch camera instead of a notch. We expect to see something new.
The purported leaked images on this page come from Slashleaks, and claim to show the OnePlus 7T Pro inside the kind of protective casing we tend to see from pre-release test phones. Of course, it looks completely identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, so… either it's the OnePlus 7 Pro, or we truly aren't seeing major changes to the 7T Pro design.
We're just guessing at this point, but that's what we expect.
What about the OnePlus 7T's screen?
There's no real reason to shake up the screens this time around. The OnePlus 7 Pro already has one of the absolute best displays on the market, thanks to its pairing of QHD+ clarity and the stunning 90Hz refresh rate.
The standard FHD+ OnePlus 7 screen isn't as impressive, but it's still great for a "budget flagship," and one of the best in that price range. We don't expect to see QHD+ on the standard OnePlus 7, and adding 90Hz would take away one of the key elements of the pricier Pro model. Given all of that, we expect comparable quality on the OnePlus 7T's screen.
Just our two cents, but it checks out for now.
How much power will the OnePlus 7T pack?
Both OnePlus 7 models packed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, then the latest and greatest in Qualcomm's flagship line… but now there's a better chip about to drop.
The Snapdragon 855+ is, as you might deduce, a slightly upgraded version of the previous edition. We fully expect to see it in the OnePlus 7T, although we don't anticipate that it will make much of a difference at all in everyday usage. After all, both OnePlus 7 models are already super speedy.
We have no doubt that the Snapdragon 855+ will be in the OnePlus 7T.
What kind of cameras will the OnePlus 7T have?
Admittedly, this is one of those areas where we'd like to see improvement, but we're not counting on it. The OnePlus 7 Pro in particular can't quite match up to other top flagships when it comes to photo quality and consistently.
As of now, the rumour mill isn't spouting anything helpful in this department, so for now we'll hold onto our hopes and wishes. It wouldn't surprise us to see both revision models simply hold onto the camera setups seen on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, but we'll have to wait and see.
Here's hoping the OnePlus 7T Pro sees some camera enhancements, at least.
Is there anything else I should know about the OnePlus 7T?
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will release another 5G phone by the end of 2019. If we had to bet, we're guessing that's a OnePlus 7T model.
Of course, only the OnePlus 7 Pro got a 5G model the first time around, but we're hoping that OnePlus sees fit to extend that next-gen cellular compatibility to the cheaper model as well the next time around. We're keeping fingers crossed on that one.
Given how short the OnePlus product cycles are, we fully expect the leak flow to pick up rapidly in the coming weeks. Stay tuned ahead of the expected launch this autumn.