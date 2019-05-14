If you look closely, you can make out a speaker grille strip at the top and bottom of the OnePlus 7’s screen – that’s the main element that differentiates it from a 6T at a glance. It’s got that wide, Full HD display, packs a water droplet notch and is punchy and poppy with its OLED hues.

The phone feels good in the hand. Speaking of hands, we got ours on the Mirror Grey version and it looks sleek, with a premium, rich to the touch, cool glass finish. At the base is a USB-C port, and true to form, there’s no headphone jack in sight. The power button and trademark OnePlus sliding toggle are on the right side, while on the left you have the volume rocker.

As for the screen, upon first impressions, it looks punchy enough - but that's in controlled lighting and with a demo interrupting our swipes every couple of minutes. We’ll have to hang tight until we get one in before saying anything too conclusive on that front.

What we can say is that its 6.41-inches puts it in the same territory as the Huawei P30 Pro from a size and resolution point of view, and with just over 400 pixels-per-inch, it’s sharp... but not Samsung Galaxy S10 or OnePlus 7 Pro sharp.