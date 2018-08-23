OnePlus 6T preview: Everything we know so far

OnePlus phones reliably find a slot somewhere near the top of our best smartphones list, and that's true again: the OnePlus 6 is sitting pretty at #2. But it will be replaced very soon.

Well, probably: OnePlus has done a half-year revision for each of its last two flagship phones, and rumours are already pointing to the incoming arrival of the OnePlus 6T. Apologies to anyone who just bought the thing. (We can't imagine you're disappointed, but still.)

How can OnePlus possibly top the OnePlus 6 after just a few months on the market? Here's what we've heard so far about what to expect, when to expect it, and how much you might pay for it.

(Photos shown are of the OnePlus 6)