One of our fave Android phones gets $200 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Looking for a flagship phone without the flagship price? The Pixel 8 is the cheaper of Google’s top-tier smartphones, and packs all the latest features. It’s one of our favourite Android phones from 2023. And it’s more compelling than ever thanks to this $200 discount in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

During the savings event, you can bag $200 off the Pixel 8 from Amazon US. That brings this top Android handset down from $699 to $499, almost in mid-ranger territory. It’s a very tasty 30% off!

After using the device, we dubbed the Pixel 8 “the best phone I’ve ever used”. The Google Pixel 8 remains the more mainstream model, dropping the Pro’s third rear camera sensor and making a few other hardware cuts. Screen size has shrunk to 6.2in on this Android smartphone, but it keeps the same 2400×1080 resolution and still uses AMOLED panel tech. Refresh rate has climbed from 90Hz to a smoother 120Hz. The Actua Display brightness tech means a peak 2000 nits here, or 1400 nits for HDR content.

Google’s dual camera setup uses a 50MP wide angle lens and 12MP ultrawide, which gains Macro Focus for the first time. The 10.5MP selfie cam remains as fixed focus, though. Storage options are either 128 or 256GB, with both versions getting 8GB of RAM. The 4575mAh battery is a small capacity hike over last year’s effort, and supports 30W USB-C charging like other Android flagships.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home