One of our fave Android phones gets $200 off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Looking for a flagship phone without the flagship price? The Pixel 8 is the cheaper of Google’s top-tier smartphones, and packs all the latest features. It’s one of our favourite Android phones from 2023. And it’s more compelling than ever thanks to this $200 discount in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
- See all of the Amazon US Big Spring Sale deals here or all of the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day savings here
During the savings event, you can bag $200 off the Pixel 8 from Amazon US. That brings this top Android handset down from $699 to $499, almost in mid-ranger territory. It’s a very tasty 30% off!
After using the device, we dubbed the Pixel 8 “the best phone I’ve ever used”. The Google Pixel 8 remains the more mainstream model, dropping the Pro’s third rear camera sensor and making a few other hardware cuts. Screen size has shrunk to 6.2in on this Android smartphone, but it keeps the same 2400×1080 resolution and still uses AMOLED panel tech. Refresh rate has climbed from 90Hz to a smoother 120Hz. The Actua Display brightness tech means a peak 2000 nits here, or 1400 nits for HDR content.
Google’s dual camera setup uses a 50MP wide angle lens and 12MP ultrawide, which gains Macro Focus for the first time. The 10.5MP selfie cam remains as fixed focus, though. Storage options are either 128 or 256GB, with both versions getting 8GB of RAM. The 4575mAh battery is a small capacity hike over last year’s effort, and supports 30W USB-C charging like other Android flagships.