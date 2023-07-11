Nothing Ear 2 buds reduced by 16% this Prime Day

With plenty of earbuds to choose from, gadget makers are looking for ways to get theirs to stand out from the crowd. Nothing entered onto the scene with its transparent earbuds a few years ago. And this year, the fledgling brand released a second-gen model called Ear 2. And for Prime Day, you’ll already find them reduced by 16% in a top deal.

Currently, you can score the Nothing Ear 2 buds for 16% off on Amazon UK. This brings the true wireless earbuds down to £109 rather than the standard £129. This already affordable offering is even more affordable thanks to this discount, and its one of the latest options around.

Nothing’s Ear 2 buds “focus on the little things” with improvements that “improve on the original in all the right places”. We scored them an impressive four stars out of five in our review. These new buds pack custom-designed 11.6mm dynamic drivers for punchy audio. You’ll find am improved active noise cancellation (with accompanying Transparency Mode) compared to the first-gen version. The buds support hi-res audio, can squeeze out eight hours of battery, use press controls, and are IP54 water resistant.