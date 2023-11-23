We’re big fans of the 1More Sonoflow – the ANC on-ear headphones are a wallet-friendly alternative to spendy headphones like the Sony XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4. Well, they’re even more wallet-friendly for Black Friday, with the price slashed to just $64/£64 – and 1More’s other models have juicy discounts too.

You’re getting well-balanced audio for your cash, along with high quality LDAC codec support, effective noise cancellation and stellar battery life. Plus the ‘phones come in a carry case to keep them save while travelling. The Sonoflow was a great deal at the original $100/£99 retail price, but US shoppers can currently bag a pair from Amazon for $64. UK customers get an equally juicy discount, at just £64. If you’ve been putting up with sub-par sound from the buds that came bundled with your smartphone, these cans are easily worth the investment.

If you’re all about in-ears, 1More still has you covered. The 1More EVO true wireless buds once retailed for $160/£180, but right now they’re available for $90 from Amazon US and £80 from Amazon UK.

These earbuds have dual drivers for a more balanced sound, with one dedicated to bass and the other handling higher frequencies. There’s adaptive ANC to silence the outside world, LDAC codec support, and a combined battery life of up to 28 hours using the charging case – which handily supports wireless top-ups. They’re available in black and white, with six microphones for clear voice calls and adjustable EQ modes using 1More’s smartphone companion app.

Finally the 1More ComfoBuds distill the EVO down into an even more affordable package. The true wireless earbuds each use a single dynamic driver, and forego high-res Bluetooth codec support, but still pack active noise cancelling and 4 microphones for voice calls. The charging case still supports wireless charging, and at 3.7g each they’re super light for a comfy fit. The clue’s in the name, after all.

Originally launched at $100/£100, the ComfoBuds are currently reduced to $55 in the US and £50 in the UK for the duration of the 1More Black Friday sales. That’s a respectable 45% saving for US shoppers and 50% for UK ones.

