If you’re on the hunt for a Ninja Woodfire discount, congrats — the wait is over. The company’s first-ever BBQ can currently be snapped up in an accessory bundle for the precise sum of £299.96, saving a cool £70 off the bundle’s RRP of £370. The deal is currently live here at QVC, with the option of splitting it up into four payments of £74.99.

So why should you be excited? Well, if your old battered BBQ is on its last legs and you fancy treating yourself to a summer of sizzling culinary delights, this could be the perfect chance to up your game.

Powered by electricity for hassle-free operation, the Woodfire combines some of the most useful outdoor cooking features into one compact device — namely, an electric grill, smoker, and even an air fryer.

With no gas bottles or charcoal bags to worry about, deliciously grilled meat and veg are a mere button press away, with the air fryer mode serving up seven customisable functions including roasting, baking, and even dehydrating, for more flexibility.

The smoker aspect is definitely worth checking out too, with a specially designed wood pellet burner working in conjunction with a convection fan to evenly distribute heat and tasty smoke around your food. From juicy pork to delicate salmon, your tastebuds are in for a treat — and that’s all without mentioning the veggie possibilities too. Mushrooms, halloumi, peppers and more all await your care and attention.

With a large grill plate capable of fitting up to eight burgers, 16 sausages, or two racks of ribs, there’s plenty of space to feed hordes of hungry mouths without breaking a sweat. As for the air fryer, it’ll comfortably handle up to 1kg of tasty wings, or 1.5kg of hand-cut wedges.

Naturally, it’s weather-resistant too, with an IPX4 water-resistant certification. There’s also a premium Oxford fabric grill cover thrown in for extra peace of mind, along with some wood pellets to get your smoking journey started.

Tempted? You can snap up the Ninja Woodfire discount offer directly from QVC, right now. Happy grilling.

