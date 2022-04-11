New MacBook Air 2022 to launch at WWDC, predicts Apple expert

As the countdown begins to WWDC 2022, big things are expected of Apple at its annual developer conference – including a new MacBook Air and a second major Mac reveal, if one pundit is to be believed.

According to his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter and respected Apple analyst Mark Gurman has predicted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to pull the cloak on two new Mac products at the event.

Gurman’s scoop was originally shared by 9to5Mac, who quotes him as saying:

Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air.

As for the second device, we’ve seen Apple tipped to launch a new 2022 iMac Pro with Mini LED display in June, so a WWDC reveal could set that up nicely.

“Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development,” Gurman added.

Will Apple really launch a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022?

However, the MacBook Air reveal at WWDC is a trickier one to completely endorse. There’s definitely reason to believe Apple has a new MacBook Air up its sleeve this year, but a June release date is a bit too accelerated for our liking.

Another noted Apple commentator, supply chain expert Ming-chi Kuo, also thinks Apple will unveil a new MacBook Air this year, though he has it down to begin production in late-Q2 or Q3 this year. That means it likely wouldn’t actually hit shelves until some time this Autumn.

Revealing it at WWDC would therefore make for a lengthy wait for consumers, which could detract from the product’s momentum – rarely a strategy big tech companies like the sound of.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:

1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q22

2. Processor: M1 chip

3. No mini-LED display

4. All-new form factor design

5. More color options — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 9, 2022

Of course, we’ve seen stranger things happen, so watch this space and allow yourself to get a little excited if it’s new Apple hardware you’re after. This latest new MacBook Air rumour might not turn out to be true, but it does yet again point to significant updates for the Mac family at some point this year.