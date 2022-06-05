New Mac mini models listed before potential launch at Apple event

‘Twas the night before dub-dub, when all over the web, not a reporter was sleeping, not even a wink. Apple‘s WWDC developer event couldn’t be closer (it’s tomorrow)!

Unsurprisingly, we’ve heard multiple leaks and rumours about what to expect from the event–both hardware and software. But it wouldn’t be an Apple event without a last-minute leak, this time, courtesy of an online retailer.

An Apple reseller based in the US, B&H Photo, has uploaded early listings for new Mac mini models just days before Apple’s WWDC event. The retailer has listings for both a new M2 Mac mini and something it’s calling a Mac mini Tower with the M1 Pro chipset. Could these be new Mac mini products Apple is ready to announce, or just a red herring?

Notably, this isn’t the first we’ve heard about a new Mac mini. Back in 2021, Apple leaker Jon Prosser revealed a first look at a new device in the line-up. Since then, we’ve also heard other reports about Apple’s new mini desktop computer, but are yet to see the device. The timing of B&H’s Mac mini listings do seem rather suspect with an Apple event so close.

Alas, there are some problems with the B&H listings. These web listings have been up for over 24 hours now, which means they’re likely not uploaded in error. Given the retailer’s close relationship with Apple, the store would likely have removed the mysterious Mac minis faster than AirPods pairing to an iPhone. Also, the tower device references an 8/256 configuration for the M1 Pro chip, which doesn’t currently exist.

A much more likely scenario is that B&H are anticipating these Mac mini products for WWDC, without any confirmation from Apple. We won’t know what devices (if any) will be unveiled alongside Apple’s software updates tomorrow. But luckily, there’s not long left to find out.

Image from FrontPageTech