Apple’s WWDC 2022 event will take place in June: iOS 16, macOS 13 incoming?

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC or dub-dub) will be taking place on the week beginning 6 June.

The event spans the length of the week (until 10 June), with Apple’s keynote usually taking place on day one. Throughout the rest of the week, Apple hosts workshops with developers for its new software.

Over the past two years since we’ve been plagued by the pandemic, Apple has held both WWDCs virtually, along with all its other events. This year Apple will continue this trend, with another online WWDC.

We’ve not had an in-person Apple event since the iPhone 11 in September 2019. How Time Flies! Oh wait, that particular event was in September 2020.

What can we expect from WWDC 2022?

Yes, you heard right, new software! Apple always unveils its latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS at WWDC. We’re expecting to see iOS/iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 (with a location-based moniker). We’re not too sure what to expect from the new software, but iOS 16 could introduce redesigned notifications. Though Apple will announce its latest software at the event, it likely won’t be available until September.

At this WWDC, we might also be getting some new hardware. Apple has, on occasion, launched new products at the developer event, such as the Mac Pro. That device is of particular significance because it’s the only computer Apple still needs to upgrade to Apple silicon chips.

Apple could even unveil its long-rumoured VR and AR tech, or at least give us a sneak peek. While this type of announcement is usually reserved for its own event, we could get a first-look here, so developers can start working on software for the new products. If we had to hedge our bets, we’d be on the lookout for an M1 or M2 Mac Pro, which will beat out the recent Mac Studio.

Apple will actually be letting a small number of people watch the event in Apple Park, and attend some events. This will be exclusively reserved for students and developers, and places will be limited. The Swift Student Challenge is returning, as are the developer workshops. With the Swift UI logo in the WWDC graphic, it seems Apple is going to be focusing heavily on Swift.

Regardless of what hardware does or doesn’t end up getting announced, we’re very excited for WWDC. Apple always holds impressive events, whether online or in-person, so it’ll be good to bring back this atmosphere. Roll on June!