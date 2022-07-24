Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips: what you need to know

They’re fast – really fast

Apple’s scaled up its M1 architecture to make a fully pro chip. The M1 Pro is a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Its 33.7 billion transistors more than double the count in the M1. CPU performance is up to 70% faster and the performance of its up-to-16-core GPU can be twice as fast as the M1’s. And the M1 was already plenty fast.

Not enough? The Max goes further, combining the Pro’s 10-core CPU with a 32-core GPU. Its 57 billion transistors make for the largest chip Apple’s ever made – and easily the most powerful, with up to 4x graphics performance over the M1. Do you need all that? Probably not: this chip really is for pros. But if you do? Bliss.