Apple looks set to release a new iMac Pro, displays and Mac mini soon

In an unusual turn of events for Apple leaks (or any other leaks for that matter), we’ve seen a number of reports about upcoming products over the weekend. With the Apple Peek Performance event just days away, fans are starting to get excited.

These reports have included not one, not two, but five different products. There’s been conflicting timelines and whole new products, so we’ve rounded everything up here.

A new iMac Pro

We’ve heard quite a few rumors about the hotly anticipated iMac Pro. Ever since the M1 iMac was unveiled last year, Apple fans have been waiting for a premium version. The last we heard about the iMac Pro, it was set to be unveiled in June at Apple’s WWDC developer conference, but that may not be the case.

Twitter leaker DuanRui reported that the iMac Pro would be coming at the Peek Performance event this week. This is completely different from anything we’ve heard before, which came as quite the shock.

I heard again today that it might be the higher-end iMac, not the entry-level MacBook Pro. Whichever it is, there will definitely be a Mac product. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 3, 2022

DuanRui correctly predicted the latest MacBook Pro range would have the notch when nobody else did, also just before the event. If history repeats itself, this is one report that may turn out to be right.

But, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple leaker with a longer and just as accurate track record, has put a different date on the record. According to Kuo, the iMac Pro won’t be coming until 2023, alongside an update to the Mac Pro.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

This now gives us three different dates, all from leakers with solid track records. At this point, it looks like it’ll be a guessing game as to when we’ll see the iMac Pro. Either Apple will put everyone out of their misery this week, or we’ll have to hold out a little longer.

A higher-end Studio Display

A report from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple is working on an even more premium display than it’s current Pro Display XDR. According to the report, the display will boast a larger size at 36-inches and 7K resolution. Of course, a more premium display will mean a more premium price. Though, the current £4,499 price tag seems pretty premium already!

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of the display. 9to5 did reference the display in a report last year too, so it would seem the display has been in development for a while. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming anytime soon, though.

A totally new Mac

Another report from 9to5Mac reveals that Apple is working on an all-new desktop Mac device called the Mac Studio. The new computer will sit between the Mac mini and Mac Pro as a standard option. It’ll offer a more powerful chip than the current M1 Max, presumably the next generation.

We’ve not heard anything about this device before, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be here this year. 9to5 has a solid track record, though, so it’s likely this device is coming. It’s even more exciting because it’s been a hot minute since Apple last introduce a brand-new Mac device. We can’t wait to see this!

Next-gen Mac Mini

We’ve heard a few reports that Apple is working on a new Mac Mini for this year. In fact, we’ve even listed it as a likely contender for the Peek Performance event.

There’s no groundbreaking news here, but we have heard another report confirming the device is coming this year. In Kuo’s same report from above, he mentioned we should expect the Mac mini this year. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a more specific date mentioned, but keep an eye out this week.

A new display for you and me

Last but not least, we’ve got some news about Apple’s consumer-level display. This would be a more affordable option for the everyday consumer, rather than the professionals that the Pro Display XDR targets.

According to Mark Gurman, one of the most reputable Apple leakers, the new display is finished and could launch at any time. Well, it was actually finished a few months ago, but we’re only hearing about it now. Kuo seems to agree, as his report also expects the display this year.

While nobody explicitly mentioned to expect the display at the Peek Performance event, we think it could be a contender. It would make sense to launch a new display alongside the Mac mini, since it needs an external display. And perhaps the “Peek” is in reference to looking at a display…