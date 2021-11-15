New Apple AirPods Pro in unthinkable Amazon Black Friday price drop

Just when you thought the early Black Friday deals couldn’t get any better, Amazon has gone along and offered a rareified price cut on Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro – pure madness, and Black Friday is still more than a week away!

Right now, the online retail giant is offering the 2021 AirPods Pro – only released a month ago in October – for under £200. They normally sell for £240, but are currently £40 off at Amazon and down to just £199.

It’s extremely rare to see Black Friday discounts on Apple products, let alone brand spanking new ones…let alone to get this kind of sale two weeks ahead of time!

Snap it up while you can, because deals this good tend not to last. You can even pay across 3-months at no extra cost if you like.

Our original AirPods Pro review saw Apple’s earbuds awarded a perfect 5/5 star score, noting that the Pros are a “huge step up” from Apple’s plain ol’ AirPods and praising their noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set.

The latest AirPods Pro are a further leap forward, promising (among other things) even better battery life and deeper bass, while retaining their predecessors best features – not least Transparency Mode.

This super cool feature allows you to switch from noise cancelling mode to tuning back in to the outside world just by cupping one of the pods – especially useful for commuters and city dwellers needing to quickly be able to hear what’s going on around them.

