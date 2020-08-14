They might look the same as Sony’s outgoing cans, but take a look at their respective feature sets and you’ll notice a number of small but worthy additions to the M4s.

First up is Speak-to-Chat, functionality that is as far as we’re aware an industry first. Say something and the M4s will recognise your voice, pause whatever audio is playing and let in ambient sound so you can easily have a conversation without taking the headphones off or manually toggling the ambient setting. Stop talking for 30 seconds (customisable in the app) and your music resumes.

It works exactly as advertised and is quite handy, but it’s also extremely sensitive. While you can mess around with the responsiveness in the app, a badly sung line and even a gentle throat clearing was enough to activate Speak-to-Chat in my testing. If you like to sing along, you’ll probably want to turn it off.

Quick Attention returns for the M4s, so you can also easily trigger ambient mode by holding your hand to the right earcup. Very useful for tannoy announcements and eavesdropping on conversations people think you aren’t listening to.

Also new, and very welcome indeed, is the ability to connect the headphones to two devices simultaneously. Just tap an audio source on the device you want and it’ll play there. Take a call on your phone and the headphones know to switch to that. The multipoint connection was buggy for us at first, but that appears to have been smoothed out with a firmware update, and it’s a huge improvement on the M3s, which made often laborious work of simply changing the Bluetooth device you wanted to listen to.

The M4s can detect your actions and locations, automatically switching to the most suitable setting. They can learn your frequently visited locations (house, gym, train station etc) and when to go heavy with the noise-cancelling. It’s clever, but we found the noise the headphones make when they want to tell you just how smart they are to be quite interruptive, so eventually turned it off. And we must confess that as we’re not doing a whole lot of destination-hopping right now we probably haven’t seen the adaptive functionality operating at full flight.

As mentioned earlier, the M4s now feature wear detection, so they’ll automatically pause playback when removed and resume it when you put them back on. To say Sony is late to the party with this would be understating it, but it’s definitely a worthwhile addition and the sensors worked flawlessly during testing.

The microphones are now far better at picking up and isolating your voice on a call, which was another of the M3s' very few weak spots. Bose set the standard for call quality with the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and Sony needed to catch up, especially in the age of never-ending Zoom calls.

As is now pretty standard on noise-cancelling headphones, Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri are all supported.