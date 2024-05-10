Why I think the Q Acoustics 3000C is the perfect audiophile starting point

Looking for a new speaker for your home? Q Acoustics has a pretty solid reputation for excellent sounding kit at a more affordable price. And the brand has just unleashed its latest offering – the 3000c loudspeaker series. And I think it might be the perfect starting point for audiophiles.

A successor to the wildly popular 3000i, this new collection continues Q Acoustics’ trend of delivering superior sonic quality and impeccable build for a reasonable price. Whether you’re a newbie dipping your toes into the audiophile world or just looking to refresh your setup with some stellar acoustics, the 3000c range has got you covered. The whole line-up spans the 3010c bookshelf, 3020c stand mount, 3030c larger stand mount, 3050c floor stander, and the 3090c centre-channel for home cinema enthusiasts.

This speaker family is loaded with tech. It offers up the C3 Continuous Curved Cone driver design. It’s been pulled straight from the 5000 series and M40 powered micro-tower speakers. The result? An articulate mid-range, punchy bass, and crystal-clear high frequencies. Plus, it’s all wrapped in a beautifully designed cabinet.

Q Acoustics also brought plenty of extra goodies to the table. You’ll find smoother integration with tweeters, better bass dynamics, reduced distortion, and flexibility in speaker positioning. The 3050c gets even more luxurious with P2P bracing and HPE tubes to tackle internal pressure waves.

Looking to bring the cinema experience home? The Q Acoustics 3000c can handle that. Pair up the 3090c with either the 3010c 5.1 or the 3050c 5.1 speaker packages for a seamless 5.1 surround setup. The 3090c delivers pinpoint dialogue, while the subwoofers complete the experience with booming lows.

Ready to add some extra speakers to your gaff? You can snag the 3000c models starting in August directly from Q Acoustics, with pricing as follows:

3010c bookshelf: $399/£329/€399

3020c stand mount: $499/£399/€499

3030c larger stand mount: $649/£499/€649

3050c floor stander: $1,199/£899/€1,199

3090c centre-channel: $399/£299/€399

The 5.1 packages’ pricing is yet to be confirmed, but they’ll be worth the wait for sure.

