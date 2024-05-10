Why I hope Alpine’s Alpenglow Hy4 is the future of motor racing

Hydrogen cars have long sounded like sci-fi. While battery-powered EVs have multiplied like rabbits, production-ready fuel cell models are few and far between – as are the filling stations they depend on. But the car world has been hard at work on another kind of hydrogen power. The Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 is the latest, a rolling proof-of-concept for hydrogen combustion.

This endurance animal uses hydrogen gas to directly power its 2.0-litre, four cylinder combustion engine, doing away with weighty batteries and fuel cells but keeping the environmentally-friendly emissions. Or rather, the lack of ’em. No soot, carbon monoxide or unburnt hydrocarbons are chucked out of its tailpipe; NOx emissions are lower than that of fossil-fuelled cars; and CO2 emissions are “negligible”.

Motorsport fans will be happier to hear performance is unchanged compared to an equivalent petrol-powered endurance racer, with 335bhp delivering a 168mph top speed – and that it actually sounds like a combustion car. As a huge motorsport fan, anything manufacturers can do to make their cars more environmentally friendly can only be a good thing – but I’ve got to admit the visceral sound of revving engines is half the appeal.

This is just a development engine, too. Alpine will swap it for a scratch-built V6 designed specifically for hydrogen power before the end of 2024.

That leaves plenty of time for a production version to hit the track in time for when hydrogen cars are permitted at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (2027) and for consideration when Formula One is next scheduled for a change of engine regulations (2031). Parent group Renault is actively exploring hydrogen combustion for road cars, too. That will be huge news to anyone that thinks the high-pitched whine of an EV motor lacks the soul of an ICE engine’s 7000rpm howl.

The original Alpenglow concept broke cover at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and has been given a design shake-up for this track-ready version. The carbon monocoque now has a two-seater cockpit and is fitted with a racing steering wheel, while the front end has been made more aerodynamic courtesy of a new splitter, NACA air intakes, and rear diffuser.

The Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 will be revealed at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, ahead of a dynamic debut as part of the build-up to the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps endurance race. It’ll be driven by Belgian rallycross champ (and Alpine Racing engineer) Guillaume De Ridder. Can’t make it to Belgium? There’ll be another chance to catch it in action at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in mid-June, where it’ll be making more demonstration runs.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming