Honda’s futuristic-looking 0 Series EVs are closer to reality than you think

When I first clapped eyes on the two Honda 0 Series concept cars at CES 2024 I was left eager for more. I’d seen and heard a lot about what the Japanese carmaker was planning for its new electric range, but wanted to have some meat on the bones of the Honda masterplan rather than just peering through the windows of its 0 Series saloon and Space-Hub creations.

Luckily, I’ve just been able to witness first hand how much more detail lies behind the 0 Series cars, most notably the Honda 0 Series Saloon. Honda’s vision of creating “thin, light and wise” models really is taking shape and quite rapidly too, with all of the component parts of the Saloon coming together. I even got to drive a test car that featured the new powertrain setup.

Honda will continue to make ICE cars, with a strong focus on hybrids, but alongside that wants to launch seven different EVs in the time between the launch of the 0 Series Saloon in 2026 and 2030. Starting with the look and feel of the Honda 0 Series Saloon seen here, it’s clear to see that these models are going to be very different to anything we’ve driven before.

For starters, the 0 Series Saloon is pretty wild to look at, with a profile that’s sleek and very futuristic. Honda has developed new manufacturing techniques that have improved construction efficiency, which will allow it to produce the EVs under the same roof as its ICE models. New megacasting and innovative welding techniques means cars can be built better, but more cost effectively.

Honda engineers showed me how they were making the 0 Series Saloon much less bloated than many of the overweight all-electric cars we see on our roads currently. For example, the battery packs are slimmer by around 6%, which means there’s less space taken up by storing them in the floorpan. That leaves lots of room for the interior of the 0 Series Saloon and a lower, more aerodynamic roofline.

The lower centre of gravity this delivers should produce a much better handling car. I had a go in a test vehicle, or ‘mule’ as they’re called, over the course of three laps at Honda’s testing facility and the powertrain setup felt punchy, responsive and fun too. There’s more; Honda has incorporated a compact new e-Axle, which features an inverter that was downsized by around 40%, which should result in a car that’s powerful, but can handle.

On the outside, there’s an active aerodynamic system, which automatically activates a front deflector depending on the driving speed and conditions. At the same time, Honda’s attempts to simplify the body structure should mean the 0 Series Saloon will get around corners better by using a new steering stability index and steer-by-wire technology. On top of that, Honda engineers reckon the weight has been reduced by around 100kg, which will add to the agile nature of the car.

Honda has also been working hard on the software systems that will be the brains of the 0 Series Saloon. There’s a new interface planned to sit on top of the Android OS; Honda engineers showed me they’ve got some fun stuff lined up for it. I sat in a Honda e running software that allowed the dashboard and sounds to be switched to emulate a range of popular Honda models.

I selected the Honda S2000 look, mainly because I own one, and was able to recreate the same dash and engine sounds, supplemented by low-end bass rumble from a speaker under the seat, to make it feel like I was driving my own car. I could also choose the Honda NSX, Honda Civic Type R or even the HondaJet executive plane from the menu. It was a bit bonkers, in that typically endearing Japanese way.

Add all these component parts together and the Honda 0 Series Saloon could be something very interesting. We don’t have too long to wait to see how the concept has evolved into a near-ready-for-production model, either. Honda plans to unveil the 0 Series in January at CES 2025.

I, for one, can’t wait to see the real thing come together, especially if it delivers over 300 miles of electric range, keeps the radical styling both inside and out, and delivers on both power and handling. Maybe Honda will even keep that software and those UX treats as part of the package, which will add an additional fun factor into the mix.