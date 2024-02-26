The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric blends retro feel and electric appeal

You don’t need to be a fan of roller disco, vinyl records and Charlies Angels re-runs to appreciate the 70’s-inspired styling on show in the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric; this EV supermini has brought its forebear’s styling bang up to date for the electric age, with a motor/battery combo good for up to 250 miles of range.

Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, the five-seat Renault 5 will hit the road in early 2025 to take on other retro-influenced EVs including the Fiat 500 and Mini Electric. Those mean-looking proportions are heavily inspired by the original Renault 5’s hot hatch variants, with dramatic angles and aggressive haunches at the rear. The spicier Alpine version, which should debut later this year, will surely be even more thuggish.

The Renault 5 is also as French as they come, with tricolours hidden in the headlights and a baguette holder in the passenger footwell if you tick the right options box when placing an order. It rides on 18in alloy wheels, which are huge for a supermini, and the EV platform means it can be shorter than the Clio it effectively replaces.

There’ll be a choice of three powertrains, although they won’t all be available in all territories. France will see a 94bhp base model with a 40kWh battery; the UK will start with a 121bhp motor, and have a more potent 148bhp option. Both can be fitted with a beefier 52kWh battery.

Expect up to 186 miles of city driving from the smaller capacity car, and as much as 249 miles from the larger one. It should also manage the 0-62mph spring in under eight seconds, and has a top speed of 93mph. Those figures give it a sizeable advantage over more established EV superminis, and Renault is also promising to keep weight below 1500kg. That bodes well for dynamics and driver engagement.

Charging speeds will max out at 80kW with the smaller battery, while the larger one can reach 100kW.

Recycled materials have been used throughout the cabin, including denim-wrapped seats that are a throwback to the monstrous Renault 5 Turbo. An interchangeable drive selector lets you mix things up further.

All trim levels will get a 10in infotainment system in the centre console, with the instrument cluster being either 7in or 10in depending on spec. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a given, but Renault’s “Reno” digital avatar is a bit more unique.

The Renault 5 will go on sale later this year, with UK customers getting their cars in early 2025. It’ll be available in White, Black, Dark Blue, Yellow and Green colours at launch, with at least one special edition a year to keep it feeling fresh. Pricing is an unknown right now, but I’m betting it’ll land somewhere between £25,000 and £30,000.

