As mentioned before, the right earcup is touch-sensitive, letting you control playback with a variety of swipes and taps. Swipe up to turn up the volume and down to turn it down. Swiping forward skips tracks and backwards skips back. Double tapping both plays and pauses tracks, and answers and ends calls. You can also tap and hold to reject a call.

The pad is sensitive - if anything a little too much so. It has no problem registering even the lightest touch, something that can plague other touch-enabled headphones, but it’s too easy to accidentally do the wrong input. Still, I never had to perform the pausing action twice to make it work (looking at you AirPods) and that’s a good thing indeed.

There are 11 levels of noise cancellation in total, and you selected three favourites that can be switched between with the noise cancellation button. By default it’s 0, 5, and 10 (max) which seemed sensible to me. The lowest setting lets all surrounding noise pass through the earcups, while 10 totally cocoons you. In action, I couldn’t really pick out a discernible difference between 0-2 at the bottom end and 8-10 at the top, but with a bit of experimentation you’ll be able to find a setting that suits you.

The 700s make use of eight microphones. Six are dedicated to noise cancelling, while two combine with two others to significantly enhance voice pickup. A beam-forming array isolates your voice and live EQs it, while the 700s dynamically look for the worst noise source to reject. The results are pretty amazing. I could quite easily walk alongside a busy road and have a conversation without needing to raise my voice, and I managed to aggressively rustle a box of crisps completely unbeknown to my colleague on the other end of the phone. If you’re an important business type and often need to take phone calls on your lunch break, Bose’s 700s are almost certainly the best headphones for the job.

The new voice system doesn’t just benefit phone calls. It also makes speaking to your chosen voice assistant - Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri if you’re an iPhone user - more appealing. Clearer instructions means less mishearing, and in turn less snapping at an invisible AI in the middle of the street because it can’t understand that you just want to call your mum. If you go for Amazon’s assistant, you get hands-free activation with the “Alexa” wake word.

A pretty huge advantage that Bose’s cans continue to have over Sony is their ability to be connected to two different devices at once. For example, I can seamlessly hop between listening to a song playing on my iPhone and a movie trailer I want to watch on my iPad Pro. Doing this on my Sony WH-1000XM3s would require me to switch from one to the other in settings, something they bafflingly seem to struggle with all too regularly.

The 700s are compatible with the Bose AR platform that debuted in its Frames sunglasses. Among the handful of audio-centric apps available are NaviGuide AR, which gives you contextual information about your surroundings, and a gesture-controlled interactive stories app called Earplay. It’s all a bit disposable at the moment, though, and definitely not something you should consider when picking your next pair of headphones.