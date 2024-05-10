You’ll get a kick out of this Mbappé-backed Bluetooth speaker

Forget about transfer deadline day; Loewe has made the signing of the year by tapping up French footie ace Kylian Mbappé for its latest special edition bluetooth speaker. As well as being quite the mouthful, the Loewe We. Hear pro x Kylian Mbappé promises to be a sure-fire way to get any party started, courtesy of 100W of class-D amplification.

That’s an awful lot of oomph from a cylindrical speaker not much bigger than a regulation FIFA football. The amp powers and array of full-range drivers and passive bass radiators, with Loewe’s in-house audio team on tuning duties. If you think you can do better, the touch-sensitive volume slider can also adjust bass and treble on-device.

The We. Hear pro is anything but subtle in KM’s favoured colour, neon yellow. The denim and black versions are less in-yer-face, but all three carry the striker’s initials at the edge. A matching adjustable shoulder strap then makes it as easy to carry around as your kit bag.

Each speaker is wrapped in acoustic fabric and is IPX6 certified against the elements, so even if the game gets rained off you’ll be able to keep the tunes pumping. The feel of the material and general shape of the speaker gave me real UE Megaboom vibes when I tried one at a pre-launch preview, only on a much larger scale.

The built-in battery is good for up to 20 hours of mains-free listening, and it should need just two hours for a full top-up over USB-C. If your other tech starts to run low, it can also double as a portable power bank.

As well as Bluetooth, it’s also packing Loewe’s true wireless multi-pairing tech to sync with up to 13 other speakers at the same time – though I expect you’d need an Mbappé-level salary to be able to afford that many.

Loewe says this is its first collab with the French footballer – indicating more tech wearing KM initials may eventually follow later down the line.

Until that happens, the We. HEAR Pro is your one and only choice for German engineered speakers endorsed by famous French sportsmen. It’ll be going on sale in May, for $275/£269, through the Loewe website and all the usual retailers.

