Stuff

Home / Hot Stuff / Audio / Loewe’s first affordable Bluetooth speakers are here to be seen and heard

Hot StuffAudioAudioBluetooth SpeakersLoewe
Audio

Loewe’s first affordable Bluetooth speakers are here to be seen and heard

We.Hear you, Loewe

Chris Rowlands

From the Bild 1 to the Klang 9, Loewe’s luxe AV kit has long been the stuff of lust lists. Not content with topping the shopping carts of the well-heeled, the German maker has now decided to enter a new realm of audio gear: affordable Bluetooth speakers.

Reckon that’s a come-down for such a big name in big-money living room equipment? While the We.Hear speakers won’t break the bank, they don’t cut corners when it comes to sonic oomph: the smaller We.Hear 1 pumps out 40W audio for up to 14 hours, while the beefier We.Hear 2 goes bigger with 60W and 17 hours of listening time.

And though they’re not the range-topping head-turners we’ve come to expect from Loewe, the Bluetooth pair certainly know how to make an entrance. Available in four shades – coral red, aqua blue, storm grey and cool grey – the understated cylinders come wrapped in fabric and equipped with a swivelling control cover which neatly sheaths the buttons.

Where most hi-fi separates would meet their end when doused with water, both We.Hear speakers are IPX6 rated, so they can survive a splashing at your next summer bash. Integrated loops also mean it’s easy to attach the bundled cotton carry straps – ideal for pleasing fellow park-goers with your portable playlists.

What’s the damage for these handy packages? Brace yourself: the We.Hear 1 is a borderline bargain at just £99, while the punchier We.Hear 2 weighs in at a pound shy of £169. That’s the same price as Loewe’s Klang M1 – a stainless steel speaker which launched in 2017 with a slicker shell but a fraction of the power. We.Hear what you’re doing, Loewe, and we Loewe it.

Related content