Loewe We. BEAM is a portable projector that’s smart in all senses

On the hunt for a projector that doesn't look too corporate? The Loewe We. BEAM could be just the ticket

A lot of projectors give off pretty severe ‘Q4 budget presentation’ vibes, but you can always rely on Loewe to ensure that its stuff looks a little bit sexier – and the stupidly named We. BEAM is no different.

With its fabric trousers and glossy black finish this Full HD projector looks like it’d be best-suited to beaming moody spy thrillers onto your walls at up to 120in, although it’ll happily do the same with episodes of The Chase if you want it to.

There are apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime pre-loaded for the former, but the We. BEAM also has Miracast, so you can always fire up ITVX on your phone or tablet to stream the latter. A single HDMI ARC socket also lets you plug in a laptop, so that boring work presentation isn’t totally off the agenda.

Of course, HDMI ARC is designed for connecting soundbars so that’s one way of boosting the audio, but there’s also a 3.5mm port, or Bluetooth if you’d rather connect a speaker wirelessly. Even if you have none of those to hand, an integrated 10W sound system means you’ll always be able to hear Bradley Walsh’s ‘gags’ regardless.

There’s no battery inside, but if you want to use the Loewe We. Beam away from the mains the USB-C PD port means it can be powered by a suitably beefy portable battery, and whenever you move it the various automatic picture adjustments, including alignment and keystone, will ensure The Menace doesn’t end up looking like The Beast or vice versa.

The 500-lumen projector uses Laser Phosphor Display Technology, which Loewe reckons ensures “stunning image quality with vibrant colours and high contrast”, and you’d hope so considering it costs £859.

