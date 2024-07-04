Loewe’s latest OLEDs look just as good with the screen off

Considering buying a new TV? There are a ton of factors to consider. You’ve got price, size, and brand. But one that sometimes slips under the rug is how your telly looks when it’s switched off. Samsung’s The Frame turns the device into a picture frame, but that’s not really turning it off. Loewe thinks its cracked the case with the new Inspire DR+ line of OLEDs.

Loewe has decided to handle everything in-house. That’s everything from the OLED panels to the final assembly, all at its headquarters in Kronach. The result? A TV that won’t just perform exceptionally but looks the part too, even when it’s switched off. With its sleek design, featuring fabric covers and a sprayed basalt grey finish, this TV is more than just a pretty face.

The Inspire DR+ series offers cable tunnels, hidden connections, and a detachable magnetic rear cover. This flexible 360° housing unit makes it look stunning from every angle. Optional accessories like floor stands and wall mounts mean you can set it up just the way you like.

When it comes to the visuals, Loewe isn’t messing around. The Inspire series offers Ultra HD resolution with a full suite of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Colours are rich and vibrant, blacks are deep and inky – all thanks to those meticulously crafted OLED panels. Every unit is pre-calibrated at the factory, ensuring that what you see is what the filmmaker intended.

But it’s not just about the picture. Loewe’s new os8 operating system brings all your favourite streaming services to your fingertips. Or, if you’re feeling particularly lazy, to your voice, thanks to the built-in microphone on the remote. The Inspire DR+ TVs come with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, supporting CEC, HDCP, ALLM, and VRR. Plus, they can handle UHD content at 120Hz for buttery-smooth visuals.

For those who love their sound as much as their vision, the Inspire series supports Dolby Atmos through eARC. This lets you connect it to a Loewe Klang Bar3 or 5 (or other soundbar) for the full cinema experience at home. And if multi-room audio is your jam, DTS Play-Fi has you covered. Naturally, this plays nice with Loewe’s Klang MR speakers.

The Loewe Inspire DR+ 55-inch and 65-inch models will be hitting the shelves in June. But the 48-inch and 77-inch models are set to arrive a little later in September. If you’re thinking about upgrading your setup, pricing starts at £2799 for the smallest, and goes up to £5999 for the biggest. You’ll be able to order directly from Loewe.