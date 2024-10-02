Stuff

You’ll never want to take these Sony buds out of your ears

Samsung's LinkBuds line-up gets bigger, with a new more comfortable option, new Open earbuds, and a Bluetooth speaker

Samsung LinkBuds

There are plenty of popular wireless headphones to pick from, but Sony’s buds might be your best option. They give you the most features and some of the best audio quality you’ll find.

After launching the LinkBuds in 2022 with their quirky, open-ring design, the selection has gotten even bigger. Sony has just released two new options in the LinkBuds line-up, plus as a Bluetooth speaker.

First up, the LinkBuds Fit, promising unrivalled comfort. This is important because there’s only so long anyone can pretend earbuds aren’t jabbing into their skull. Sony developed these new Fitting Supporters and soft earbud tips that supposedly nestle in your ear like a baby bird. It’s all very poetic until you start sweating, but don’t worry, these buds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, so sweat away.

Sony also packed in some tech for real-time noise-cancelling, the same chip from one of our top picks – the WF-1000XM5, no less. And for those who live for customisation, there are various colour options, including a rather predictable collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo.

Then there’s the LinkBuds Open. Their open-ring design lets you hear the world around you – like an always-on Transparency Mode. For anyone that’s eavesdropped on a conversation while pretending to listen to music, these are the buds for you. With adaptive volume control, you’ll never need to awkwardly pull them out when someone calls your name. Plus, they promise all-day comfort thanks to their ultra-light supporters. They’re available in black, white, and yes, the same violet hue from the Olivia Rodrigo collab.

Sony LinkBuds Fit
Sony LinkBuds Open
Sony LinkBuds Speaker

And finally, Sony is throwing in the LinkBuds Speaker for good measure. This tiny beast promises well-balanced sound and impressive call quality. It’s portable, too, with a detachable strap so you can swing it around your wrist while pretending you’re in an iPod ad. Plus, it’s water-resistant and has a battery life of up to 25 hours..

The LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open are both launching later in October, priced at £179/€200. If you’re eyeing up the LinkBuds Speaker, that’ll be available from the same time for £140/€160. You’ll be able to order directly from Sony.

