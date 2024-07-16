If you’ve been on the lookout for a sleek yet powerful laptop, this year’s Prime Day sales could be the time to finally break out the credit card. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 can currently be snapped up at a very healthy 33% off, dropping it out of premium territory and into the mid-range.

At Amazon UK, the one-time £1269 machine can currently be had for £849 – that’s a huge £420 saving.

This particular deal is for the 13.5in version of the laptop, which first launched in 2022. It’s got a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which should be plenty for most daily duties. Microsoft reckons the battery is good for up to 18 hours of use between charges. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity should ensure speedy data transfers, too.

For your money, you’re getting a fantastic ultraportable laptop. We gave it four stars in our Surface Laptop 5 review, noting that while a few things held it back from greatness (notably a 720p webcam and a limited port selection), the overall package was difficult to dislike.

If you want a bit more power, the Core i7 version of the laptop is available for £999 – a steep 41% discount from the original £1700 asking price. It also doubles up on memory to 16GB, which should help out with multitasking and more demanding applications.

