Which Microsoft Surface is best for you? Pro vs Laptop vs Studio 2+

Microsoft’s latest round of updates for its Surface range have officially landed. The Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2+ offer better performance, improved graphics, uprated hardware over earlier models and are available to pre-order now.

But will a 2-in-1 fulfil your needs, or is your money best spent on something more powerful? Do you mind being tethered to a desk, or would you rather be able to take your work with you on the move? Having delved into the specs and dissected what we learned from launch day, we’ve put the following guide together to help you decide which Microsoft offering might suit you best.

Best for school: Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 bills itself as the laptop for multitasking. Or should that be “laptops”? The choice of 13.5in and 15in screen sizes helps widen its appeal, with one being more portable and the other being more at home at a desk. At around 1.5kg it’s still luggable, mind, even if it’s nowhere near as slender as the Surface Pro 9’s 879g.

A smaller screen sucks down less juice, so the 13.5in model promises greater battery life – up to 18 hours, versus the 15in model’s 17 hour lifespan. Both models are Intel-powered, with 12th-gen Core CPUs that promise lightning speed when switching between apps. 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of on-board storage should cover all the bases as far as productivity is concerned.

An upgraded front-facing camera is well optimised for meetings and online classes, so for those who live their life with dozens of tabs open at a time, the Surface Laptop 5 is the best fit.

Best for creative pros: Surface Studio 2+

With its Zero Gravity hinge that allows for tilting and turning into an oversized graphics tablet, the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one is a doodlers’ delight. The 28in PixelSense display is ideal for note-taking as well as sketching, while the internals promise a major uplift over the outgoing model.

An 11th-gen Intel Core H35 processor delivers as much as 50% faster CPU performance, and five times the power of the original 2016 model. Microsoft has also given graphics a boost with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 360. The dedicated GPU might be a laptop-grade chip, but it’ll still manage 3D rendering, video editing and even some gaming on the side. Add in some USB-C/Thunderbolt ports on the back and we reckon there’s enough here to set even die-hard iMac owners’ pulses racing.

The only problem? The Surface Studio 2+ is going to be expensive. UK prices were still TBC at the time of writing, but US customers can expect to part with $4300 to get on on their desktop.

Best for the hybrid office: Surface Pro 9

With more people than ever ditching full-time office work in favour of something more flexible, there’s big demand for devices that are equally versatile. The Surface Pro 9 is exactly that. At 287x208x93mm it’s compact enough to throw in a backpack, and light enough to carry all day even with the optional keyboard cover attached.

There’s a choice of Intel- and Qualcomm-powered models, with the latter giving up a little performance but gaining 5G connectivity for go-anywhere working. It’ll also manage more time between charges, lasting up to 19 hours versus the 15.5 hours of the Intel version. Both come with a 30-day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial, transforming into an all-in-one entertainment device the likes of Apple can’t compete with.

It’s creatives, rather than gamers, that are expected to snap these up. The snap-on keyboard, touchscreen display and Surface Pen should be perfect for architects and illustrators alike. If you’ll never detach the keyboard, or have no use for a digital stylus, the extra money may not be worth it.

Best all-rounder: Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Pro 9 is convenient and creative. The Surface Studio 2+ is a great office computer that encourages collaboration on its giant touchscreen. But each has a niche target market. For those who want a computer that does everything and does it well, we reckon the Surface Laptop 5 should be your go-to.