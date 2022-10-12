The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft’s most powerful 2-in-1

Microsoft’s long-running convertible tablet range has never managed more muscle than the newly-revealed Surface Pro 9. The 2-in-1 arrives with a choice of 12th-gen Intel chips, or a Qualcomm-powered alternative with built-in 5G connectivity and extended battery life.

Surface fans will know the drill by now: the bulk of the action is found underneath the 13in display, with the optional Surface Pro Signature Keyboard clipping into place when it’s time to get typing. The latter returns here with space to store the Surface Slim Pen 2, and can now be had in new Sapphire and Forest colours. Each one is made with partially biobased Alcantara produced from sugarcane waste. There’s also a special edition version with engraved patterns and matching keyboard inspired by the Windows 11 bloom floral wallpaper, designed by UK fashion house Liberty.

The tablet portion retains its super-useful kickstand from previous generations, as well as Microsoft’s favoured 3:2 screen aspect ratio. Resolution tops out at 2880×1920, with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate for silky-smooth scrolling. Intel-powered models get Dolby Vision IQ support, while both versions are protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Power addicts will want to pick up an Intel-powered model: consumer variants can be outfitted with a Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U, while business-focused ones get either an i5-1245U or i7-1265U. All versions come with Intel Iris Xe graphics, can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM, and as much as 1TGB of on-board storage. The two USB-C ports double up as Thunderbolt 4 connections for high-speed data transfers or display outputs.

For go-anywhere working, the Surface Pro 9 with 5G gets a Microsoft and Qualcomm co-developed SQ3 CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The combo should allow for 19 hours of use between charges, an almost four hour lead over the Intel-powered version.

It gets twin USB 3.2 ports (no Thunderbolt here) along with a Surface Connect port, plus an integrated modem for mmWave or Sub-6 5G connectivity (depending on where you are in the world).

Both models will be available to order directly from Microsoft in the US, with devices set to ship from the 25th of October. Prices are set to start from $1000 for the Intel model (about £900) or $1300 for the SQ3 machine (around £1200).