Microsoft adds Activision Blizzard to its Xbox stable – and yes, its games will come to Game Pass

Microsoft has announced it is buying Activision Blizzard in a stunning $69 billion deal. The move will make the gaming publisher – behind massive hits such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft – Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition.

The move will also be a massive boost to Xbox Game Pass, which seems to be getting stronger by the week.

“Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog” says Xbox head Phil Spencer in a statement on the purchase.

“We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass.”

However, as when it bought Bethesda last year, Microsoft is clear that it will continue to support platforms other than Xbox. “Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward.”

You recently voted the Xbox Series X your readers’ gadget of the year. Though the PS5 took our Gadget of the Year trophy in 2020, you obviously felt it was the Xbox Series X that’s matured with age – and a lot of that is down to the tasty treats served up by Game Pass.

When we reviewed the Series X, it was clear this was an incredibly powerful console, but the number of optimised games was minimal. That’s no longer the case. Hits like Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 5 already make Game Pass look like a no-brainer before you even get to this latest news, not to mention Halo Infinite having come to the service on day one.