MacBook Pros up to 11% off on Amazon, including new M2 model

Apple’s MacBook Pro machines offer some serious power, with Apple’s own M-series of chips inside. The Apple silicon goodness inside has allowed Apple to release some of its most powerful computers to date – such as the MacBook Pro (2021). And if you’re looking to grab one of the laptops, there’s never been a better time to do so.

Amazon is currently offering up to 11% off brand new MacBook Pros, with discounts varying depending on the model. Not only does this include the uber-powerful 2021 line-up, but also the newly released 13-inch model with M2.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip inside is £95 off from the usual price of £1350, at £1255. While this discount isn’t necessarily the highest we’ve seen, it is on a product barely a month old – a rarity for any discount.

If you opt for the higher specced M1 Pro models, you can save even more. The 14-inch model with 512GB of storage is down to £1735, which is £165 off the RRP of £1900. If you need more storage, you can grab the 1TB variant for £2130, £270 off the usual price of £2400. Bear in mind that these deals are only on the 16-core GPU models.

If the larger size catches your eye, you can still save there. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is down to £2133 for the 512GB model. Need more storage? You can get the 1TB model for £2405, almost £200 off the RRP of £2600. These deals are also only for the 16-core models.

While Apple’s MacBook Pro machines all offer outstanding performance, it’s always best to pick the one that’s best for you. The new 13-inch model with M2 left us feeling a little lacklustre with a design that’s a little 2016, and less power than the larger sizes. It makes the new MacBook Air a more compelling option. The 14-inch and 16-inch models are extremely impressive machines, and you won’t go wrong with them.