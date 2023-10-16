Apple’s upcoming M3 MacBooks now expected in early 2024

While Apple’s just released its latest smartphone, the rumour mill is already spitting out new information about the tech giant’s next launch. We know there are new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in the pipeline. The new machines will pack Apple’s upcoming M3 processor for more impressive performance. And while we thought they might make an appearance before the turn of the year, it looks like the new devices have been delayed until early 2024.

Analyst Mark Gurman explained that these new M3 MacBooks are “nearing mass production”, having reached the testing stage. Per his report, this puts the new machines on track for a release between “between early and spring 2024”. Gurman has an impressive reputation for Apple rumours, but remember that things aren’t confirmed. The analyst previously reported an expected launch this year, but notes that things have changed.

An M3 launch in early 2024 makes sense – Apple released its latest MacBook Pro models in January of this year. It’s currently unclear if we’ll see the devices launch at the same time, or if the launches will be staggered. Our money is on the latter, to avoid dolling out too many new devices at once. Hedge your bets on the M3 MacBook Pros arriving first, as there was a more recent MacBook Air release with this year’s 15-inch model.

We’re not expecting anything major from these new MacBooks. Apple will likely keep the current design around. The MacBook Pros are rumoured to switch to OLED screens, but don’t expect too many major changes. You’ll find the biggest improvements from the M3 processor, offering a leap in performance thanks to faster speeds for everyday tasks.

Connor Jewiss