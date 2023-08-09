Apple testing M3 processor, with up to six new Macs on the way

Since Apple switched to packing its own silicon processors inside its Mac machines, things have beefing up year-by-year. And while M2 debuted last year with the pro versions only appearing in January, Apple is already working on the next version. The upcoming M3 processor is reportedly already in testing across six new Mac devices.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the next-gen chipset is currently being tested ahead of an expected launch in October. The standard M3 processor uses the same configuration as M2 with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. But things tick up a bit with the beefier processors. The M3 Pro reportedly packs 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores – up two cores in each section from M2 Pro. M3 Max is expected to use 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores. We’re seeing some extra power across the board here.

But more exciting than the processors inside Apple’s machines is the prospect of new Macs. And Apple is reportedly planning to release six new devices. Developer logs show testing for the M3 chipsets inside a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini. Each device will use a different configuration of the chipset, but are set to get the M3 upgrade.

The new series of processors uses a new technology inside to decrease the size of components. As a result, they should be much more efficient, even without extra cores. Gurman’s October prediction lines up with a hint in Apple’s earnings call for new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year.