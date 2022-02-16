The long-awaited Google Pixel Fold could appear in October

Love it or hate it, it seems like the folding smartphone is here to stay. More and more manufacturers are coming out with foldable devices, and we don’t expect this to slow down. There is one foldable smartphone fans have been crossing their fingers for–Google‘s Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold has been rumoured since late 2020/early 2021, and it’s been a bumpy road. First, it was happening, then it wasn’t, and now it seems the device is coming, again. A recent tweet from supply chain expert, Ross Young, says the Pixel Fold is back on and will launch later this year.

It's back! Looks like Google's foldable Pixel will start panel production in Q3'22 and launch in Q4'22. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

As per Young’s tweet, it looks like Google will start producing panels for the Pixel Fold in Q3 2022, which is July-September. He says the device will then launch in Q4 of 2022, which is October-December. Young holds a 100% accuracy rating for his reports, so it’s safe to take this leak with more than a pinch of salt.

In a later reply, Young specifically mentioned October for the expected launch of the Pixel Fold. This makes perfect sense, as Google usually launches its new Pixel phones in October.

Other Pixel Fold leaks we’ve seen usually reference the end of 2022 for the device’s launch, so all evidence seems to be pointing at that timeframe. Of course, these are only leaks and Google’s plans may change, so don’t take them for certain.

“What might a Pixel Fold look like?”, you ask. It’s safe to expect Google’s typical stylish design, and clean Android experience tailored for a new foldable form factor.

In terms of features, expect Google’s self-made Tensor chip, a mid-7-inch screen size (just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3), and an impressive camera array. The Pixel Fold is definitely a device to keep your eyes peeled for!

Image by MacRumors