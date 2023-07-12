Listen up to 44% off Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones this Prime Day

Sony’s got a track record for releasing some of the best headphones in the game. But they’re usually a little heavier on the wallet. Looking for a stellar set of cans that won’t blow your budget? You’re in luck this Prime Day, as Amazon is slashing the price of Sony‘s ever-popular WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Currently, you can grab a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for £197.60 on Amazon UK. That’s an impressive £152.40 worth of savings in this 44% discount.

Despite being a few years old now, this set of wireless cans are still a great option to consider. Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM4 do it all, scoring a perfect five stars in our review. Sound output from the 40mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s DSEE Extreme engine.

Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading 30 hour battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations. While their successors might be even slicker still, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best cans you can buy. Amazon’s Prime Day discount only sweetens the deal.