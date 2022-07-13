Jaybird Vista 2 for £74 off is the Prime Day deal I’m actually buying

When it comes to cutting through the noise during major online shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, it’s not always easy. This year, the one deal I’m snapping up myself as the clock ticks away on Prime Day 2022 is on the Jaybird Vista 2 true wireless running headphones.

You’ll find it over at Amazon UK and it sees the Jaybird Vista 2 get a £74 price drop, with the 39% discount bringing their price down to a much more stomachable £116 – the lowest price they’ve ever been available at the online mega mart. I’d know, as I’m being paid to price check these things today!

I’m excited for a few reasons. I only took up running at the start of the year and went with the perfectly servicable JLab Epic Sport then, which are now 40% in an equally great Prime Day deal, but they’re a wireless rather than true wireless option. As my initial Couch to 5K goals are turning into 10K ambitions, I’m looking forward to ditching the dangly cord and running with the freedom of true wireless earbuds.

I’m also psyched because they’re a great bit of kit. We gave them 4/5 stars in our Jaybird Vista 2 review and they rank as one of our picks for the best running headphones. In particular, their battery life is strong for true wireless headphones at up to eight hours without the case, and quick charging means you can juice up by an hour in just five minutes.

At £190, I’m not sure I’d have ponied up, but now the Jaybird Vista 2 are over £70 off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, I’ve decided it’s time to treat myself to the upgrade.

But, if you don’t want to shell out over a hundred quid for running headphones, that’s understandable. Maybe you’re just taking up jogging as I was a few months ago. If that’s the case, I can highly recommend the cheaper pair I mentioned above from JLab, which are also on deal today.

They’re about half the price of the Jaybird Vista 2, so grab the JLab Epic Sport for just £60 with this Prime Day deal instead if they’re better suited to your budget or needs.

Not sold on either? There are even more great headphone discounts in our guide to the best Prime Day deals. Hurry though, as they clock is tick on the annual summer shopping bonanza!