I’m replacing my Garmin Fenix with the new GPS-tracking G-Shock GPR-H1000

I have an ageing Garmin Fenix, and while I love the look of the newer Garmin Fenix 7, I think I’ll be getting the recently announced G-Shock GPR-H1000 to replace it.

The new GPR-H1000 belongs to G-Shock’s Rangeman series and features an optical heart rate sensor and GPS functionality, making it a true rival to the likes of Garmin, Polar, and the Apple Watch Ultra.

What’s more, it’s been designed to deliver true value in a survival setting and promises to perform in the harshest natural environments. It looks like a perfect contender for our best G-Shock list.

Okay, so I don’t technically need a watch that can perform in the world’s harshest natural environments (I rarely travel outside the quaint English village I live in) but that doesn’t mean I don’t seriously desire one. I like feeling safe with the knowledge that if the world was suddenly overrun with zombies, then I have a tool that could help me survive.

It’s that reassuring feeling that the Master of G line of watches can provide. They’re designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the air with capabilities and functions specially configured for each of these environments.

The Rangeman collection (which the GPR-H1000 sits in) is equipped with a Triple Sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. These can be used by rangers and other professionals operating in the African savanna, the Scottish Highlands, hot, rainy jungles and dense forests.

I also happen to love G-Shock’s design and find it much more interesting than the rather minimal designs from Garmin and Polar. I love the chunky button guards and bold text. I especially love the yellow-coloured option, because, as we all know, yellow is the colour of serious buisness (just look at DeWalt, Karcher and Firemen’s helmets).

Time to track

The GPR-H1000 also comes with an optical sensor for heart rate, an accelerometer for tracking activity and GPS functionality, allowing wearers to keep on top of their fitness goals (as well as monitor vital signs, such as blood oxygen). This makes it a great GPS sports watch alternative.

Will it be as accurate as a Garmin or Polar? We’d have to review one before we can make that judgement, but accuracy isn’t too important for me as I’m not planning on running any marathons any time soon.

The new watch is also equipped with measurement functions designed to support nine activities in the field. When trekking, for instance, the watch displays heart rate, distance travelled, altitude, and speed of ascent or descent, enabling users to track their physical condition and surrounding environment to support on-the-spot decisions.

It’s not all about field activities, however, as the watch also has programs for tracking gym workouts and pool swimming. Turning this into a real multi-function sports watch.

All of these sensors are housed within the GPR-H1000’s dust- and mud-resistant structure, which certainly looks the business.

The battery life stats aren’t provided, but the watch uses USB charging for GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring, as well as smart functions such as notifications and the step tracker, while the time display is powered solely by solar charging, even when the battery runs low (so you’re never left with a completely blank device).

The G-Shock GPR-H1000 will be available on G-Shock’s website from January 19th, priced at $500 / £450. I’ll be first in line to buy one.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech