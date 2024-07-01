I’m buying the Certina DS Super PH1000M STC, but not for the reason you think

Certina is one of the most underrated watch brands out there, often overshadowed by its stablemates Tissot and Hamilton. However, it is equally capable of creating remarkable value watches and has a rich history. I’ve been eyeing up the Certina DS Super PH1000M for a while now, and this latest version, launched in collaboration with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, is just perfect.

This eye-catching new timepiece presents a fascinating aquamarine blue dial with orange accents and luminous indexes.

Don’t let those retro looks fool you, the DS Super PH1000M STC offers thoroughly modern performance, with exceptional water resistance to 100 bar (1,000 metres).

Inside, the Powermatic 80 movement delivers precise and reliable timekeeping, with automatic winding, a power reserve of up to 80 hours and an anti-magnetic Nivachron balance spring.

Now, I love the new colourway, but that’s not the reason I’m buying the watch…

I like turtles, and Certina has been working with the non-profit Sea Turtle Conservancy (STC) since 2017 to help protect sea turtles and their natural environments.

Founded in 1959, Florida-based STC works to ensure the survival of sea turtles through research, information campaigns and practical measures designed to assist wounded or endangered animals. That same year Certina introduced the DS concept and its turtle symbol; Certina and turtles have been together for 65 years now.

In addition to financial support, Certina produces videos and content regarding STC projects, organises joint press events and makes use of special POS displays to raise awareness.

This watch celebrates the relationship. The dial hints at the special blue of the STC logo, and the orange accents are identical in tone to those on existing models of the DS Super PH1000M, creating a striking contrast to the robust black rubber strap.

The new DS Super PH1000M STC is available now on Certina’s website priced at £885. You’re getting a lot of watch for the money here.

