I’m getting more done on my iPad with this $79 Apple Pencil deal

Looking for an easy way to get more stuff done on your iPad? Try pairing it up with an Apple Pencil. It gives you a bunch of extra features, and makes drawing or taking notes even easier. It’s the best smart stylus you can get your hands on for the iPad. And right now it’s more compelling than ever, thanks to this top deal.

Right now, you can score the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil for $79 from Amazon US. That’s $50 (or 39$) of the regular ticket of $129 for Apple’s smart stylus for the iPad. While the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil isn’t technically Apple’s most recent stylus (that would be the USB-C model), it is the most premium.

The Apple Pencil is a white looking smart stylus – you’d be surprised by how similar in proportions it is to a real pencil. The 2nd-gen ditches the cap from the first effort, goes matte, and flattens one side for magnetic attachment and charging on your iPad. It offers pixel-perfect precision when you write, sketch, or draw – fit with low latency, tilt sensitivity for shading, and other effects. It plays nice with iPadOS, including the latest features in iPadOS 17.

Apple’s 2nd-gen stylus supports the Hover mode on iPad Pro that lets you preview your ink before placing it. Also, only the Gen 2 Pencil lets you double tap on the side to change tools. And it’s also the only one you can get engraved, in case you must have everything personalised. There’s no better companion to help you get more done on your iPad.

