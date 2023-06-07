iPadOS 17 system requirements – can Apple’s latest software run on your iPad?

The newest version of the Apple iPadOS is now available for developers and the public, as unveiled at WWDC 2023 – but can your existing iPad run it? iPadOS 17 includes a bunch of enhancements around multitasking, improving last year’s Stage Manager, and interactive widgets have made an appearance. We’re also getting support for the new customisable lock screen we’ve got for the new Apple iPadOS 16, though.

This time around, the new version of iPadOS dumps support for the iPad 5 and iPad Pros from 2015 and 2016, but everything else can install it. That means iPadOS 17 goes back to the 2016 iPad Pro, the 2018 versions of the standard iPad, and 2019 version of the iPad Mini and iPad Air.

iPadOS 17 supported devices: full list

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)