Huawei P30 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

Earlier this year, Huawei's P20 Pro shot to the top of our best smartphones listing thanks to its brilliant triple-camera setup and overall premium allure. It's since been replaced by… well, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Will Huawei make it three straight sensational flagships with the P30 Pro? Rumours are already swirling about the company's next premium handset, which has a couple of tough acts to follow. Even so, it could again be the flagship to beat in early 2019, although Samsung's Galaxy S10 and other handsets may give it a run for its money.

Here's everything we've heard about the Huawei P30 Pro and standard P30 so far.

(Speculative render via leaker Ben Geskin)