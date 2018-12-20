Huawei P30 Pro preview: Everything we know so far

Earlier this year, Huawei's P20 Pro shot to the top of our best smartphones listing thanks to its brilliant triple-camera setup and overall premium allure. It's since been replaced by… well, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
Will Huawei make it three straight sensational flagships with the P30 Pro? Rumours are already swirling about the company's next premium handset, which has a couple of tough acts to follow. Even so, it could again be the flagship to beat in early 2019, although Samsung's Galaxy S10 and other handsets may give it a run for its money.
Here's everything we've heard about the Huawei P30 Pro and standard P30 so far.
(Speculative render via leaker Ben Geskin)
When will the Huawei P30 Pro be out?
There aren't any solid rumours about the release date just yet, but we can look back at how the P20 Pro (shown) was deployed. Both P20 handsets were revealed at the end of March 2018 and were soon available in April.
Given that the Mate 20 Pro just released and is our pick for today's top handset, we can't imagine that Huawei plans to jump the gun with the P30 Pro. We expect it around that same March-April window.
It's a shot in the dark for now, but it's a sensible one.
How much will the Huawei P30 Pro cost?
It's sure to be expensive. The P20 Pro shipped for £799 and the Mate 20 Pro raised the stakes with an £899 asking price.
Depending on how many features are packed into the P30 Pro, its price could land somewhere between those handsets – or even higher. The Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to sell for £899, though, so going higher could backfire.
The P30 Pro certainly won't be cheap, but we don't have a firm idea just yet.
What will the Huawei P30 Pro look like?
We've seen a few different leaks and speculative renders for the P30 Pro, and they suggest that Huawei plans to push even harder on its camera dominance this time around – which means more visible hardware on the back.
Leaks point to four cameras on the back this time, all vertically arranged in a module that looks like an extra-tall version of the one on the iPhone XS. And Huawei could be going big on the flash, as well, since renders show a pretty sizable flash node right alongside.
As for its face, case maker Olixar has released speculative renders (above) that point to a standard Mate 20-like teardrop notch… and a small chin at the bottom. The standard P30 (below) could be identical from the front, but with "just" three cameras on the back alongside a smaller flash.
Again, these images just show what Olixar thinks the phone will look like based on what the company has heard. These aren't Huawei renders.
Meanwhile, the image at the top of the page is a speculative render from leaker Ben Geskin, who based it on the leaks that he's heard. His render has more of the design nuance of the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro intact, but both do show four cameras even with aesthetic differences.
We'd be a little surprised to see the standard Mate 20 face aesthetic carry over to both of these phones. Surely we'll get some impressive backing colour options, though.
What about the Huawei P30 Pro's screen?
We're still waiting to hear about screen specs for the P30 Pro. The biggest question for us is whether Huawei will go for 1080p or Quad HD resolution.
The P20 Pro went with 1080p, which was fine, but the Mate 20 Pro was definitely improved with its stunning Quad HD display. Size is also a question, as the P20 Pro was 6.1in and the Mate 20 Pro went a bit larger at 6.39in. The taller aspect ratio on the Mate 20 Pro meant that it didn't feel overlarge in the hand, though.
Something along the lines of the Mate 20 Pro's setup sounds great to us.
How much power will the Huawei P30 Pro pack?
The Mate 20 Pro's Kirin 980 chip is Huawei's current top-dog, flagship powerhouse, and it's undoubtedly the processor that we'll see running the show in the P30 Pro.
It's immensely powerful, with the 7nm production process cramming loads more transistors into the same tiny space. It's largely comparable to Apple's A12 Bionic chip in the latest iPhones, even if benchmarks show the A12 coming ahead in some tests.
Here's one potential advantage, though: reports suggest a potential 12GB chunk of RAM in the P30 Pro, although it's unclear whether that will be the base model or a pricier edition.
The Kirin 980 will deliver one of the speediest Android experiences in early 2019, although we'll have to see whether the new Exynos and Snapdragon chips top it.
What kind of cameras will the Huawei P30 Pro have?
What kind? We're not totally sure – but there will be lots of them, if the leaks prove correct.
As mentioned earlier, the leaked renders suggest four back cameras on the P30 Pro and three on the back of the standard P30. The P30 Pro would have one more camera than the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, if true, and the P30 would match the Mate 20 on camera count.
In November, Huawei's European head Walter Ji told Android Pit on camera count, "Now we have three, imagine four for next year." That's a pretty clear indication. He also suggested that 10x optical zoom could be coming, which might explain the purpose of a fourth back camera.
That said, other P30 Pro leaks and purported case designs have suggested three back cameras, anchored by Sony's 38-megapixel IMX607 1/1.8in sensor with quad-pixel phase detection autofocus. Either rumoured approach is sure to be impressive, since the Mate 20 Pro topped the P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera setup in 2018.
(Purported case images via leaker Ice Universe)
The P30 Pro wouldn't be the first phone with four back cameras, but it could do plenty with three.
Is there anything else I should know about the Huawei P30 Pro?
Next year's big flagship trend is sure to be the addition of 5G network support. We're expecting it in handsets from all of the big Android makers.
That said, while there's been some chatter about Huawei's 5G plans with the P30 Pro, we haven't seen anything concrete. Huawei plans to be a major 5G tech supplier, and it's very likely that the P30 Pro will support it.
If the base P30 Pro doesn't support 5G, then we suspect that a special edition will instead. Huawei won't want to be left behind with its next gleaming flagship.