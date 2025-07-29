I’ve been waiting for these open-back headphones, and now they’re finally available

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, open-backs are revered as some of the best. They can let more air inside the headphones, which delivers better accuracy and a more open soundscape. Meze Audio showed off its latest set earlier this year, and I’ve been waiting for them ever since. Fortunately, the 105 Silvas are now finally available.

The styling alone is worth talking about. Inspired by Mid-Century Modern design, the 105 Silva pairs a radial grille with walnut wood earcups to create a silhouette that’s both refined and fresh. There’s nothing flashy here – just clean craftsmanship and detail where it counts. That same attention to detail runs through every part of the headphones, with soft deep-cushioned pads and a self-adjusting headband to ensure long listening sessions don’t come at the expense of comfort.

Inside, Meze hasn’t held back. The 50mm dynamic driver uses a cellulose composite dome with a titanium-covered surround to deliver clarity, richness, and a punchy transient response. It’s all been tuned with a strong emphasis on the mid-range, especially vocals and strings, offering the kind of intimacy and warmth that audiophiles expect. It builds on the technical prowess of the 109 Pro while capturing the genre flexibility of the 105 AER – making it an appealing choice for a variety of music tastes.

What I really appreciate is Meze’s attention to long-term ownership. Every component of the 105 Silva is user-serviceable, so if anything ever wears out, you’re not locked into buying a whole new pair.

The Meze Audio 105 Silva is available to order now directly from the brand and selected retailers. The headphones are priced at $499/£469/€499, which is pretty reasonable for a set of open-backs.