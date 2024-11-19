These open-back headphones might be the lightest option around

High-end headphones usually costs a pretty penny. But price isn’t the only place they can get heavy. Cramming in top-of-the-range drivers can bring up headphones’ weight. These new open-back headphones from Meze Audio might be the lightest high-end headphone option around.

Meze Audio’s new 105 AER cans are supposedly a ticket to an airy, immersive listening experience, all wrapped up in a 336g package. According to Meze, the 105 AER headphones are designed for those who want a richer, more intimate connection to their music. These headphones feature a newly refined 50mm dynamic driver that promises to handle all genres of music with finesse. Expect a slight boost in bass and sub-bass frequencies, too, adding a warm and resonant punch to your favourite tracks.

As these are open-back headphones, the soundstage is described as “vast” and “natural.” They’re designed to create a multidimensional listening experience. Basically, you’ll hear things in your music that you didn’t even know existed.

The build, as expected from Meze, is nothing short of fantastic. You’re looking at a mix of premium materials like cast zinc alloy and manganese spring steel, paired with plush velour ear pads that practically beg for hours-long listening marathons. The headband adjusts itself, spreading weight evenly across your noggin, while the modular design means these headphones are in it for the long haul.

The 105 AER headphones will hit the shelves in early December, just in time for holiday indulgence. Priced at $399/£399/€399, they’ll be available directly from Meze’s website. Not exactly stocking-stuffer material, but could be a good pick for audiophiles.