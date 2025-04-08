You won’t believe how affordable these open-back headphones are

When you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, things can get pretty pricey if you want the best. Open-back headphones are revered as some of the best, but often come with a price tag to match. So I’m really glad to see Audio Technica’s new ATH-R30x open-backs, which might be the most affordable that I’ve seen.

For less than $100/£100, we’re talking about professional-grade performance without the usual soul-crushing price tag that comes with “reference quality” stamped on the box.

Designed with content creators and home studio dabblers in mind, the ATH-R30x open-backs look to be a no-nonsense entry into Audio-Technica’s much-praised R-Series. The promise here is all about accuracy, transparency, and a listening experience that doesn’t involve your ears begging for mercy after an hour. That open-back design isn’t just for show. It does the heavy lifting by letting sound move naturally, translating the drivers’ movements directly into audio.

Expect the sound signature to be clear and detailed, thanks to the 40mm drivers. Expect tight lows, mids that don’t get lost in the mix, and highs that don’t make your ears wince. The wide soundstage should lend itself nicely to critical listening, whether you’re mixing tracks, editing a podcast, or just enjoying your favourite music.

An adjustable headband spreads weight evenly across these open-back cans. Soft velour earpads and a breathable design mean you’re less likely to end up with dreaded sweaty ears during long listening sessions.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-R30x open-backs are available to order now and will set you back $99/£85. You’ll find them at authorised retailers and online. For what it offers, that price is frankly ridiculous – in a good way.