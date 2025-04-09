These closed-back planar headphones look as gorgeous as they’ll sound

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, planar-magnetic open-backs are revered as the cream of the crop. That’s a lot of audiophile speak, I know. But these types of cans are known for better accuracy and a more open soundscape.

These new Dan Clark closed-back headphones are some of the best-looking I’ve ever seen – and promise even better sound. The sleek black-on-black design, complemented by Gorilla Glass 3-clad cups, exudes sophistication and durability.

Underneath this stylish exterior lies a treasure trove of advanced tech. The Noire X incorporates Dan Clark Audio’s Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System (AMTS), a feature previously reserved for the brand’s top-tier planar models. This innovation aims to deliver a balanced and airy treble, free from the fatiguing artefacts that plague other headphones.

The heart of the Noire X is its upgraded planar magnetic driver. Significantly more rigid than its predecessor, this driver promises reduced distortion and improved reliability. Coupled with the self-tensioning headband and plush ear pads, long listening sessions should be a comfortable affair.

In terms of connectivity, the Noire X doesn’t skimp. It offers a range of cable terminations, including 3.5mm, 6.3mm, 4.4mm, and 4-pin XLR, ensuring compatibility with a variety of audio setups.

Dan Clark’s Noire X planar cans are priced at $999/£999, depending on where you live. They’re available through select retailers, including Electromod, Audio Sanctuary, and Hifonix.