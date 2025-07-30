Roku is rolling out a free upgrade to make movie nights easier

Roku is giving your summer screen time a boost, with a free update that adds new features designed to make finding something to watch easier and a bit more fun.

Rolling out automatically to users over the coming weeks (inlcude Roku TV users and streaming sticks), the upgrade introduces handy new rows that put trending content and theatrical releases front and centre. The ‘Top 10 Movies’ and ‘Top 10 TV Shows’ sections now show what’s being searched for most across the platform, refreshed daily and visible in Roku’s ‘New & Popular, Movies, and TV’ menus. So if you’re stuck for something to watch, you can just follow the crowd.

Planning your next film night just got simpler, too. A new ‘In Theaters Now’ row shows the latest big-screen releases, complete with trailers and the option to save titles for later. Roku’s existing ‘Coming Soon’ section has also been improved, giving film fans a clear view of what’s hitting cinemas next.

If you’re just looking to kill a few minutes, ‘Surf Mode’ offers snackable video previews from The Roku Channel, powered by machine learning. These short clips let you quickly browse what’s on offer, and if something grabs you, you can start watching instantly. The more you use it, the better it gets at knowing what you’ll enjoy.

Live TV hasn’t been left out either. Roku’s guide now highlights newly added channels in a dedicated section, while premium subscription content is featured more prominently in the recommendations row. Plus, the ‘Live TV’ and ‘Roku Sports’ sections have been given a fresh, more dynamic interface.

None of this will cost you a penny, and the update will arrive without you lifting a finger. Whether you’re after a cinematic hit, a trending show, or just flicking through clips to see what sticks, Roku’s summer refresh is all about making your next watch a good one.

Liked this? You can now download all of Apple’s 2026 iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch software updates