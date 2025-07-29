Here’s how you can save over £1000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Been eyeing the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 and wincing at the price tag? I know, me too. The new flagship folding phones offer some big upgrades over the previous generation, but they don’t come cheap. Fortunately, Vodafone is offering a rather tempting deal: trade in your current phone and you could save over £1000 on Samsung’s new foldables.

You can save up to £1032 on the Fold 7 – made up of £504 off the device and airtime plus up to £528 for your trade-in. For the Flip 7 and the more affordable Flip 7 FE, the total trade-in saving caps at £528 – still not bad considering they already start at relatively low prices for flagship foldables.

When you trade your old device in, you get a guaranteed value straight away. You can apply it as a monthly discount or use it to pay off your current phone plan. Vodafone also throws in its Lifetime Service Promise where you can get repairs and services done for free. You can spread contract payments over 36 months at 0% APR with flexible upfront costs and even upgrade from just three months in. Plus, you can sign up to Vodafone’s rewards and gadget insurance that uses approved parts.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available from £54 a month (plus a £50 upfront cost), based on a 36-month Phone Plan and 24-month Unlimited Max Airtime Plan – with a £22 monthly saving from trade-in applied for two years. The Z Flip 7 comes in at £27 a month (also £50 upfront), while the Flip 7 FE goes even lower at £21.50 a month (£40 upfront). Each of these prices also includes a £22 trade-in saving per month for 24 months.